TD Bank Group Expects To Exercise Regulatory Event Redemption Right In FY22

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on Thursday, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD, TD.TO) said that, subject to regulatory approval, it currently expects to exercise a regulatory event redemption right in its fiscal 2022 year in respect of the TD Capital Trust IV Notes - Series 2 outstanding at that time, meaning that this redemption right could occur as early as November 1, 2021.

Under Basel III, any non-qualifying capital instruments, such as the TD Capital Trust IV Notes - Series 2, outstanding as of November 1, 2021 will not be recognized as regulatory capital.

For the first quarter, TD Bank reported net income of C$2.99 billion or C$1.61 per share, up from C$2.41 billion or C$1.27 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings per share were C$1.66, compared to C$1.57 in the prior-year period. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$1.69 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $10.61 billion from $10.00 billion last year. Analysts expected revenue of C$10.09 billion for the quarter.

The company also said that a dividend of C$0.79 per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the bank has been declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2020, payable on and after April 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2020. This represents an increase in the quarterly dividend of five cents or 7 percent compared with the last quarter.

