TD Bank Group Closes Sale Of Schwab Stock

(RTTNews) - TD Bank Group (TD) Wednesday announced that it has completed the sale of its entire 10.1 percent stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation, totaling 184.7 million shares.

TD sold 165.4 million shares via a registered offering at $79.25 per share, while Schwab repurchased 19.2 million shares for $1.5 billion.

Wednesday, TD closed at $59.95, down 1.2%, and declined further to $59.91 or 0.07% lower after hours on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.