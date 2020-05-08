US Markets
TD Bank flags quarterly loan loss provision of C$1.1 bln in U.S. retail unit

Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Canadian lender Toronto-Dominion Bank said on Friday it expects to record loan loss provisions of C$1.1 billion ($789.38 million) in its U.S. retail banking business for the second quarter due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major U.S. lenders, including JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Citigroup Inc C.N and Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N, have also bulked up reserves to absorb defaults by cash-strapped customers after the pandemic brought businesses to a grinding halt and put millions out of work.

TD, Canada's second-biggest lender, is scheduled to report its quarterly results on May 28 for the three months ended April 30. (https://go.td.com/35FUUAy)

($1 = 1.3935 Canadian dollars)

