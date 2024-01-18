News & Insights

TD Bank Expects Gain Of C$141 Mln In Q1 From Charles Schwab's Q4 Earnings

January 18, 2024 — 07:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - TD Bank Group (TD, TD.TO) announced Thursday that it expects The Charles Schwab Corp's (SCHW) fourth quarter earnings to translate into approximately C$141 million of reported equity in net income of an investment in Schwab for the Bank's fiscal 2024 first quarter.

Excluding acquisition-related charges of approximately C$9 million after-tax, restructuring charges of approximately C$27 million after-tax, an FDIC special assessment of approximately C$22 million after-tax, and amortization of acquired intangibles of approximately C$31 million after-tax, adjusted equity in net income of an investment in Schwab will be approximately C$230 million.

RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
