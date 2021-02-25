US Markets
TD

TD Bank beats profit expectations on lower loan loss provisions

Contributors
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

Toronto-Dominion Bank beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by lower provisions to cover potential loan losses from the COVID-19 pandemic and better performance of its Canadian retail banking unit.

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by lower provisions to cover potential loan losses from the COVID-19 pandemic and better performance of its Canadian retail banking unit.

Adjusted net income rose to C$3.4 billion ($2.72 billion), or C$1.83 a share, in the three months to Jan. 31, compared with C$3.1 billion, or C$1.66 a share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.49 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reported net income was C$3.3 billion, or C$1.77 a share, up from C$3 billion, or C$1.61 a share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2480 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather and Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters