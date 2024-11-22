TD Bank Appoints New Global Chief Auditor

Toronto Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) has released an update.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has announced key changes in its senior executive team, with Michelle Myers appointed as the new Global Chief Auditor, replacing Anita O’Dell who is retiring. Myers, who has been with TD since 2022, brings extensive expertise in audit and finance, and will report to the Group President and CEO, Bharat Masrani. Additionally, Keith Lam will step into the role of Acting U.S. Chief Auditor, bringing over 20 years of diverse experience to the position.

