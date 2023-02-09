Td Asset Management Cuts Stake in General American Investors (GAM)

Fintel reports that Td Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.42MM shares of General American Investors Company Inc (GAM). This represents 5.57% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 5.76% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in General American Investors. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAM is 0.44%, an increase of 4.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.21% to 7,836K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,314K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 1,002K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAM by 7.90% over the last quarter.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management holds 632K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 634K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAM by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 522K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing an increase of 36.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAM by 30.80% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 408K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General American Investors Declares $3.05 Dividend

On November 3, 2021 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $3.05 per share. Shareholders of record as of November 12, 2021 received the payment on December 30, 2021. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $39.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.44%, the lowest has been 1.55%, and the highest has been 10.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.74 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.39%.

General American Investors Background Information

The General American Investors Company, Inc. is a closed-end fund that manages a global portfolio of investments, consisting mainly of United States securities, and also some international and private securities.

