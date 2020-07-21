TD Ameritrade Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (Tuesday) reported third-quarter net income of $569 million or $1.05 per share, up from $555 million or $1.00 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.09 per share, up from $1.04 per share last year.

Net revenues for the quarter rose to $1.59 billion from $1.49 billion last year.

Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $0.85 per share on revenues of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

