Markets
AMTD

TD Ameritrade Q3 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (Tuesday) reported third-quarter net income of $569 million or $1.05 per share, up from $555 million or $1.00 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.09 per share, up from $1.04 per share last year.

Net revenues for the quarter rose to $1.59 billion from $1.49 billion last year.

Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $0.85 per share on revenues of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMTD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular