TD Ameritrade Q2 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $446 million or $0.82 per share, down from $499 million or $0.89 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.86 per share, down from $0.93 per share last year.

Net revenues for the quarter was $1.48 billion, up from $1.45 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.87 per share on revenues of $1.41 billion.

