Dividends
AMTD

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AMTD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AMTD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.78, the dividend yield is 3.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMTD was $36.78, representing a -31.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.99 and a 32.78% increase over the 52 week low of $27.70.

AMTD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). AMTD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.57. Zacks Investment Research reports AMTD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.46%, compared to an industry average of -7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMTD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMTD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AMTD as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 24.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMTD at 4.15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMTD

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular