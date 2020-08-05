TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AMTD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AMTD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.78, the dividend yield is 3.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMTD was $36.78, representing a -31.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.99 and a 32.78% increase over the 52 week low of $27.70.

AMTD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). AMTD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.57. Zacks Investment Research reports AMTD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.46%, compared to an industry average of -7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMTD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMTD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMTD as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 24.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMTD at 4.15%.

