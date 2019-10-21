Markets
AMTD

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $551 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $454 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $575 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $1.56 billion from $1.40 billion last year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $575 Mln. vs. $523 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q4): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMTD

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular