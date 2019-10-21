TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $551 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $454 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $575 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $1.56 billion from $1.40 billion last year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $575 Mln. vs. $523 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q4): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.

