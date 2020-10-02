TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

TD Ameritrade (AMTD) closed at $40.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.96% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the online brokerage had gained 6.92% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMTD as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, down 12.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.41 billion, down 9.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMTD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.89% higher within the past month. AMTD is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note AMTD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.96.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

