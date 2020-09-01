TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TD Ameritrade (AMTD) closed at $38.69, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the online brokerage had gained 6.32% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.26% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

AMTD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, down 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.40 billion, down 10.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.59 per share and revenue of $5.76 billion, which would represent changes of -13.08% and -4.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMTD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% higher. AMTD currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AMTD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.5.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.