TD Ameritrade (AMTD) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Who will win the discount online broker price war? That’s one of the questions investors of TD Ameritrade (AMTD) will hope to get answered when the company reports fourth quarter earnings results after the closing bell Monday.

AMTD shares have underperformed the broader market, falling 25% year to date, compared to a 18% increase for the S&P 500 index. The company has been impacted by downbeat trading volumes — something that has also impacted peers like Interactive Brokers (IBKR). Although E*Trade (ETFC) last week topped Street earnings forecast, its Q3 average commission per trade was down more than 2% year over year. And this trend is likely to continue for TD Ameritrade.

Online brokerages are operating in a highly competitive marketplace, which has pressured trading fees lower across the industry as they compete for new customers. Over the past several weeks, rivals such as Charles Schwab (SCHW) and E*Trade have cut their equity commissions to zero. Both Fidelity and Ally Invest have done the same. The price war extends a trend that began several years ago when the industry-wide base commission prices were slashed from a range of $7.95 - $9.95 to $4.95 - $6.95.

While the zero commission rate is great for customers, it reduces a strong revenue stream from the brokers. What’s more, firms are also dealing with lower interest rates, which make its harder to generate revenue on customers who trade on margin accounts. In the case for TD Ameritrade, Wall Street expects the company to report higher revenue and profits for the quarter. On Monday investors will look to see how or where the management not only will make up that lost revenue, but also whether they guide in a way that suggests they can.

In the three months that ended September, TD Ameritrade is expected to report earnings of 98 cents per share on revenue of $1.47 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the company reported earnings of 92 cents per share on revenue of $1.4 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 21% year over year to $4.05 per share, while full-year revenue of $5.93 billion would rise 8.7% year over year.

To the extent the company can beat on both the top and bottom lines, while demonstrating higher trading revenue and issuing confident guidance, AMTD stock can rise. In the third quarter the company posted adjusted EPS of $1.04 which beat the average analyst estimate of 97 cents, while Q3 revenue of $1.49 billion rose 8% year over year, topping expectations by $20 million. While investment product fees of $151 million grew 10% sequentially and 7.8% year over year, commissions and transaction fees declined on a year-over-year basis.

Notably, the company’s average client trades per day rose some 5% to about 825,000. Just as impressive, its pretax margin of 49.8% improved from 46.0% in Q2 and 43.6% in the year-ago quarter. In other words, although commission rates are dropping (and now zero), TD Ameritrade’s overall business is improving. And that’s despite what the stock has shown, suggesting that investors are too pessimistic ahead of Monday’s numbers.

