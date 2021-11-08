ETFs

TD Ameritrade: Dave Nadig Talks BITO, JETS & The Equity Market

Contributor
editor@etftrends.com (ETF Trends) ETF Trends
Published

On Monday, ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig was on hand for the TD Ameritrade Network to discuss what's happening with the equity market with host Tom White.

IVV SPY QQQ VOO BTI

The Bitcoin Rise

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (BITO)

Travel Time

U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) For more news, information, and strategy, visit ETF Trends. Read more on ETFtrends.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IVV SPY QQQ VOO BITO JETS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    ETF Trends

    Learn More

    More from ETF Trends

    Explore ETFs

    Explore

    Most Popular