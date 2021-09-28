TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.85, the dividend yield is 3.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSI was $5.85, representing a -1.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.96 and a 7.54% increase over the 52 week low of $5.44.

TSI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tsi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

