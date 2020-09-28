TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -28.57% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.69, the dividend yield is 4.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSI was $5.69, representing a -5.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.01 and a 46.27% increase over the 52 week low of $3.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

