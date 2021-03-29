TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 44.74% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSI was $5.7, representing a -4.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.97 and a 29.73% increase over the 52 week low of $4.39.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

