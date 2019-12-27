TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.103 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.62% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.9, the dividend yield is 6.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSI was $5.9, representing a -1.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.98 and a 13.46% increase over the 52 week low of $5.20.

