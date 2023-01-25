Tcw Group Inc Cuts Stake in Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS)

Fintel reports that Tcw Group Inc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.60MM shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS). This represents 5.13% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.74MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.65% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.97% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.00% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kingstone Companies is $3.82. The forecasts range from a low of $3.79 to a high of $3.94. The average price target represents an increase of 125.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.70.

The projected annual revenue for Kingstone Companies is $119MM, a decrease of -12.52%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.16.

Fund Sentiment

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingstone Companies Inc. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Kingstone Companies Inc is 0.0393%, a decrease of 24.7026%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 4,016,676 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 368,789 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398,177 shares, representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KINS by 25.28% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. holds 345,129 shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423,744 shares, representing a decrease of 22.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KINS by 45.14% over the last quarter.

ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC holds 343,152 shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366,371 shares, representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KINS by 54.41% over the last quarter.

Gator Capital Management, LLC holds 338,695 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. holds 308,617 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324,241 shares, representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KINS by 32.51% over the last quarter.

Kingstone Companies Declares $0.04 Dividend

Kingstone Companies said on August 11, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 30, 2022 received the payment on September 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the most recent share price of $1.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 9.41%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.10, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Kingstone Cos. Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ('KICO'). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

