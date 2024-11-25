TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. Appoints New CEO

Tarena International (TCTM) has released an update.

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc., a prominent player in China’s STEM education sector, has announced a significant change in its senior management team. The company has appointed Mr. Xiaolan Tang as the new CEO, succeeding Ms. Ying Sun who will now focus on international business. This strategic move aims to leverage new opportunities in AI education and capitalize on Mr. Tang’s extensive experience in education and business management.

