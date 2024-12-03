News & Insights

TCTM Kids IT Education Announces Board Change

December 03, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

Tarena International (TCTM) has released an update.

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc., a major player in China’s STEM education market, announces the retirement of board member Mr. Binshen Meng, who decided not to seek re-appointment. The company, known for its innovative IT-focused educational programs, will not immediately fill the vacancy left by Mr. Meng. This change reflects ongoing shifts in the leadership of companies operating in the dynamic education sector.

