TCS To Add 1,200 Jobs In Illinois By 2024

November 10, 2022 — 08:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS, 532540), India's IT major, on Thursday announced its plans to create 1,200 new jobs in Illinois by the end of 2024.

This is part of the company's efforts to expand its STEM Education Initiatives in local schools to cover 25% more students and teachers.

Suresh Muthuswami, Chairman of North America, TCS, said .."TCS is attracting the brightest talent in cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity and other technologies to help them become future-ready enterprises."

As of now, over 3,000 Illinoisans work for the company, out of which 1,100 were hired in the last five years.

