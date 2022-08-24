TCS, owner of Russia's Tinkoff Bank, reports 'substantial' fall in net profit

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - TCS Group Holding TCSq.L, which owns Russian online bank Tinkoff, on Wednesday said net profit decreased substantially in the first half of this year to a five-year low, hit by higher funding costs and conservative provisioning.

In early March, days after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, the Bank of Russia said Russian banks should not publish certain financial statements, seeking to limit risks to credit associations associated with the imposition of Western sanctions.

($1 = 59.8000 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman)

((alexander.marrow@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.