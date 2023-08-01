TCS Group Holding (LSE:TCS) Price Target Decreased by 47.87% to 3,417.00

The average one-year price target for TCS Group Holding (LSE:TCS) has been revised to 3,417.00 / share. This is an decrease of 47.87% from the prior estimate of 6,554.36 dated February 8, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,383.50 to a high of 3,517.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19,425.71% from the latest reported closing price of 17.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in TCS Group Holding. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCS is 0.15%, an increase of 98.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 17,041K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 4,004K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RSX - VanEck Vectors Russia ETF holds 1,390K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,172K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares, representing an increase of 35.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCS by 47.19% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,043K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 853K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,748K shares, representing a decrease of 222.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCS by 72.96% over the last quarter.

