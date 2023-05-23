News & Insights

YELP

TCS Capital calls on Yelp to explore strategic options for sale

Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

May 23, 2023 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

May 23 (Reuters) - Activist investor TCS Capital Management said on Tuesday it had built a stake in Yelp Inc YELP.N and was urging the service-recommendation site to explore strategic options.

TCS Capital, which owns more than 4% of the outstanding shares of Yelp's common stock, is one of Yelp's top shareholders. This was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

