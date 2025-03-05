$TCRX Earnings Results: $TCRX Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TCRX ($TCRX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, missing estimates of -$0.28 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $670,000, missing estimates of $1,377,000 by $-707,000.

$TCRX Insider Trading Activity

$TCRX insiders have traded $TCRX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP LYNX1 has made 3 purchases buying 132,747 shares for an estimated $389,882 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BARBARA KLENCKE purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $26,450

$TCRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $TCRX stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

