$TCRX Earnings Results: $TCRX Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TCRX ($TCRX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, missing estimates of -$0.28 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $670,000, missing estimates of $1,377,000 by $-707,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TCRX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$TCRX Insider Trading Activity
$TCRX insiders have traded $TCRX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP LYNX1 has made 3 purchases buying 132,747 shares for an estimated $389,882 and 0 sales.
- BARBARA KLENCKE purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $26,450
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TCRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $TCRX stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC removed 1,016,375 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,089,780
- CHECKPOINT CAPITAL L.P. added 930,646 shares (+112.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,829,163
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 900,000 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,736,000
- STEMPOINT CAPITAL LP removed 860,951 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,617,291
- ABRDN PLC added 512,049 shares (+137.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,556,628
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 353,886 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,762,352
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 328,824 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $999,624
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.