TCPC Earnings Miss Estimates

BlackRock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), a business development company specializing in loans to middle-market companies, released its second quarter 2025 results on August 7, 2025. The most notable news from the release was that GAAP net investment income per share (EPS) was $0.32 for Q2 2025. However, Adjusted net investment income (non-GAAP) and GAAP total revenue for Q2 2025 both fell below analyst estimates. GAAP revenue was $51.5 million versus the $54.5 million consensus for Q2 2025. Key financial metrics declined compared to the prior year (Q2 2024), with adjusted net investment income (non-GAAP) down from $0.36 per share in Q1 2025, and GAAP revenue down from $71.5 million in Q2 2024. While the quarter reflected ongoing portfolio stress and lower net asset value, the company showed progress by reducing non-accruals in its loan book, with non-accruals declining to 3.7% of the portfolio at fair value in Q2 2025 from 4.4% in Q1 2025. Overall, the quarter presented a mix of challenges and positive developments as portfolio repositioning continued.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Net Investment Income $0.32 $0.32 $0.42 (23.8%) Revenue $51.5 million $54.5 million $71.5 million (28.0%) Net Asset Value per Share $8.71 Not provided N/A Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets from Operations $(0.19) $(0.60) −68.3% Debt Investments on Non-Accrual – % of Portfolio (Fair Value) 3.7% 5.6% (1.9 pp)

Business Overview and Recent Focus

BlackRock Tcp Capital is a lender to performing middle-market companies, leaning heavily on senior secured loans for principal protection. Its business model emphasizes generating returns through interest from loans, origination fees, and occasional equity investments. The vast majority of its $1.8 billion portfolio as of June 30, 2025, is invested in senior secured debt (89.4%), with 82.4% of the total portfolio was first lien in Q2 2025. This focus targets companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1.5 billion.

Recent focus areas for the company include portfolio de-risking, actively reducing the share of non-performing loans, and strengthening its capital structure. The investment advisor, Tennenbaum Capital Partners (a BlackRock subsidiary), brings substantial experience, and aims to enhance portfolio quality through continual repositioning. Key success factors for the business are strong underwriting, disciplined leverage, and an adaptable approach to industry and sponsor relationships. Effective risk management and maintaining regulatory status as a Business Development Company (BDC) are also critical to its ongoing strategy.

Quarterly Highlights and Key Developments

During the quarter, Adjusted net investment income per share fell to $0.31 in Q2 2025, below the $0.32 non-GAAP analyst expectation and down from $0.38 per share (GAAP) in Q1 2025. Total investment income (GAAP) was $51.5 million in Q2 2025, missing the $54.5 million GAAP consensus and declining from $71.5 million in Q2 2024. Net asset value per share dropped to $8.71 in Q2 2025, down from $9.18 per share at March 31, 2025, and $9.23 per share at December 31, 2024. The company attributed these Q2 2025 declines mainly to markdowns on previously restructured portfolio companies, including losses recorded on SellerX, Khoros, InMoment, and Homerenew Buyer. Realized losses in Q2 2025 totaled $66.3 million on a GAAP basis, applying continued pressure to the balance sheet and earnings.

A notable improvement came in portfolio quality: the share of assets on non-accrual status—meaning investments that are no longer generating current income—declined to 3.7% by fair value in Q2 2025, down from 4.4% in the prior quarter (Q1 2025) and 5.6% at December 31, 2024. At original cost, non-accruals dropped to 10.4% from 12.6% at cost in Q2 2025. The company invested $111.5 million in new credits during Q2 2025, with 91.6% of total investment acquisitions during Q2 2025 were in senior secured loans, while exiting approximately $47.9 million in investments during Q2 2025. New originations produced a weighted average effective annual yield of 10.8% versus 10.5% on assets that were exited during Q2 2025.

The portfolio remains broad and granular, spread across 153 companies. Floating-rate debt comprised 93.8% of the credit book in Q2 2025, providing some insulation against further rate shifts. However, downward pressure on yields continued during the period. The weighted average annual effective yield of the debt portfolio slipped to 12.0% in Q2 2025, from 12.2% in Q1 2025 and 12.4% at December 31, 2024. Portfolio repositioning shifted investment toward more defensive senior secured loans.

Capital structure and liquidity saw movement this quarter. Net leverage climbed to 1.28 times in Q2 2025, exceeding the usual target range of 0.9x to 1.2x in Q2 2025. Management explained this increase in net leverage in Q2 2025 as a result of late-quarter investments, delayed repayments, and a NAV decline. Available liquidity at quarter-end totaled $565.5 million in Q2 2025, drawn from leverage facilities and cash reserves. Notably, the company prepaid $92 million of 2025 notes on July 31, 2025, improving its near-term maturity profile and reducing future interest costs. Operating expenses (excluding interest) were 3.5% of average net assets on an annualized basis in Q2 2025.

There were no material segment-level or product family breakouts, consistent with the company’s focus on being a pure-play lender. However, the firm has continued to prioritize deals where it can be a lender of influence, distancing itself from complex, broadly syndicated group lending. Shareholder returns remain a significant focus. The company declared a Q3 2025 regular dividend of $0.25 per share and a $0.04 per share special dividend, both payable at the end of September 2025. The management fee waiver, amounting to $1.8 million in Q2 2025 and $3.6 million for the first half of 2025, supported net investment income during this transitional period. Share buyback activity was modest, with 43,980 shares repurchased at an average price of $6.85 during the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Looking Ahead and Management Guidance

Management did not offer specific financial guidance for future quarters or fiscal 2025. Instead, it described a focus on working through the remaining non-accrual loans and seeing through challenging restructurings. In commentary, it highlighted optimism regarding early signs of improvement in troubled investments. However, no explicit numerical guidance was provided for earnings or asset value targets. Portfolio repositioning, strategic capital deployment, and risk reduction remain priority themes for the near term.

Shareholders will watch for progress in reducing non-accruals and resolving stressed credits. The portfolio’s exposure to floating-rate loans, disciplined origination approach, and ongoing advisor fee waivers should help cushion earnings in the near term.

The Q3 2025 regular dividend was maintained at $0.25 per share, and a special dividend of $0.04 per share was declared for Q3 2025, payable on September 30, 2025.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

