TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TCP Capital Corp. (Symbol: TCPC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.07, changing hands as high as $14.09 per share. TCP Capital Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TCPC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.01 per share, with $14.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.00.

