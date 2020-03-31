TCorp mandates banks for syndicated A$ bond sales

SYDNEY, March 31 (IFR) - New South Wales Treasury Corp, rated Aaa/AAA (Moody's/S&P), has mandated CBA, Citigroup, UBS and Westpac as joint lead managers for one or two benchmark Australian dollar note offerings.

The state funding arm is looking to issue a new October 2023 floating-rate note and/or tap its outstanding A$2.47bn (US$1.54bn) 1.0% February 8 2024 bond line.

"In addition to standard deal parameters, we will announce target volume range through the course of execution, and will be mindful of the performance of the bond(s) and market condition when determining allocations, sizing and further issuance,” said Fiona Trigona, head of funding and balance sheet at TCorp.

Yesterday TCorp said it had tapped its February 24 2025 floating-rate note for A$1.125bn following a reverse enquiry through its panel banks.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

