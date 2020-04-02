TCorp dual-tranche bond offering raises A$3.2bn

Adds deal stats and issuer comments

SYDNEY, April 2 (IFR) - New South Wales Treasury Corp, rated Aaa/AAA (Moody's/S&P), has raised A$3.2bn (US$1.93bn) from today's two-part note offering via joint lead managers CBA, Citigroup, UBS and Westpac.

TCorp priced a A$1.2bn 3.5-year floating rate note within 36bp–40bp guidance at three-month BBSW plus 39bp.

The state funding arm also tapped its 1.0% February 8 2024 bond for A$2bn to take the issue size up to A$4.468bn.

The reopening priced at 100.620 for a yield of 0.835%, within 55bp–59bp guidance at EFP plus 58bp, equivalent to 52bp over the April 2024 ACGB.

Domestic investors were allocated approximately 87% of each issue with bank balance sheets buying 82% of the floating-rate note and 58% of the fixed-rate bond.

This represents the largest transaction of its type since 2011 from an Australian semi-government issuer, acording to TCorp.

Fiona Trigona, head of funding and balance sheet, said: “TCorp decided to re-enter the market after receiving positive feedback from investors.

“Today’s results are particularly pleasing, especially on the back of last week’s A$1.125bn five-year floating-rate note issuance. We remain committed to supporting the liquidity of our Benchmark Bond Programme and to the needs of our investor base.”

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

