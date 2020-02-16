TCorp debuts in euro market with €60m 30-year bond

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (IFR) - New South Wales Treasury Corp, rated Aaa/AAA (Moody's/S&P), debuted in the euro market on February 14 with a €60m (US$66m) sale of 0.609% 30-year Eurobonds arranged by Merrill Lynch and UBS.

TCorp met global investors last year after updating its previously dormant US$10bn EMTN programme on June 4.

Before the latest trade the state funding arm had only sold one offshore bond issue since the EMTN programme was established in December 2012 – a Rmb1bn (then US$163.5m) 2.75% one-year note in November 2014.

The first Dim Sum bond from an Australian state was seen as a largely symbolic trade, underlining growing trade and currency links with China.

TCorp has several other modest-sized long-dated foreign currency bond issues outstanding from before 2012, including £44.4m (US$56m) of February 2039s, ¥15bn (US$139m) of April 2039s and SFr130m (US$133m) of April 2041s, but nothing approaching benchmark size.

Instead, TCorp – like all other Australian state treasurers – has focused on the local market, which provides high levels of liquidity and a deep and dependable investor base, including bank balance sheets eager to purchase rare Level 1 high-quality liquid assets for Basel III purposes.

"This transaction represented a great opportunity to issue into a tenor to complement our strategy of lengthening the debt profile while diversifying the investor base. In Europe, there is more appetite for this type of debt,” said Fiona Trigona, TCorp’s head of funding and balance sheet.

