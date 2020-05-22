TCO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Taubman Centers Inc (Symbol: TCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.17, changing hands as high as $39.19 per share. Taubman Centers Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TCO's low point in its 52 week range is $26.24 per share, with $53.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.27.

