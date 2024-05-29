News & Insights

TClarke Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

May 29, 2024 — 09:53 am EDT

T.Clarke (GB:CTO) has released an update.

TClarke plc successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 29, 2024, where all proposed ordinary and special resolutions were passed with substantial majorities, reflecting strong shareholder support. The resolutions included the adoption of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2023, the re-election of board directors, and the re-appointment of Mazars LLP as auditors. The company confirmed the effective execution of the meeting with detailed voting results to be available on their website.

