TClarke PLC Shareholders Approve Regent Acquisition

TClarke PLC has announced that its shareholders have approved the acquisition of the company by Regent Acquisitions Limited, with the required majority at both the Court and General Meetings. The deal is set to proceed via a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement as outlined in the Companies Act 2006. This acquisition marks a significant shift in ownership for the engineering services firm, with a schedule leading to the expected completion of the scheme by the end of June 2024.

