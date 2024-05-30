News & Insights

TClarke PLC Expands Equity for Employee Incentives

May 30, 2024 — 12:35 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

T.Clarke (GB:CTO) has released an update.

TClarke PLC, a Building Services Group, has announced the issuance of 2,711,451 new ordinary shares to fulfill the upcoming employee share awards as part of its incentive schemes. These shares are expected to trade on the London Stock Exchange from early June and will be on equal footing with the existing shares. After the admission, TClarke’s issued share capital will consist of over 55 million ordinary shares, with none held in treasury.

