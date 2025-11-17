TCL Electronics Holdings (TCLHF) Price Target Decreased by 10.61% to 1.47

The average one-year price target for TCL Electronics Holdings (OTCPK:TCLHF) has been revised to $1.47 / share. This is a decrease of 10.61% from the prior estimate of $1.64 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.03 to a high of $1.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.94% from the latest reported closing price of $0.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in TCL Electronics Holdings. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCLHF is 0.19%, an increase of 9.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.78% to 86,009K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,526K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,242K shares , representing an increase of 36.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCLHF by 49.80% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,940K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,639K shares , representing an increase of 33.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCLHF by 36.00% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,302K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,552K shares , representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCLHF by 42.58% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,353K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,536K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

