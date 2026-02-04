TCL Electronics Holdings (SEHK:1070) Price Target Increased by 27.13% to 15.08

The average one-year price target for TCL Electronics Holdings (SEHK:1070) has been revised to HK$15.08 / share. This is an increase of 27.13% from the prior estimate of HK$11.86 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$13.13 to a high of HK$17.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.69% from the latest reported closing price of HK$12.60 / share.

TCL Electronics Holdings Maintains 2.72% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.72%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.90% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in TCL Electronics Holdings. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 30.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1070 is 0.13%, an increase of 29.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.74% to 65,591K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,526K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,242K shares , representing an increase of 36.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1070 by 49.80% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,940K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,639K shares , representing an increase of 33.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1070 by 36.00% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,353K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,536K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 3,981K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

