TCL Electronics to Discuss Key Resolutions for 2024-2027

November 05, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

TCL Electronics Holdings (HK:1070) has released an update.

TCL Electronics Holdings is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on November 28, 2024, to discuss key resolutions, including the approval of the Revised 2024 Sale Annual Cap and agreements for sales and services spanning 2025 to 2027. These resolutions, if approved, could influence the company’s strategic direction and financial agreements for the coming years.

