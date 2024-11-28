TCL Electronics Approves Key Agreements at EGM

TCL Electronics Holdings (HK:1070) has released an update.

TCL Electronics Holdings announced that all resolutions proposed at their extraordinary general meeting on November 28, 2024, were passed successfully. Notably, the resolutions included the approval of various agreements for 2025-2027, with a significant majority of votes in favor. This development could signal positive growth prospects for the company in the coming years.

