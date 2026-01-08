TCL CSOT And Lenovo Reveal New Display Innovations At CES 2026

(RTTNews) - TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT), a subsidiary of TCL Technology (000100.SZ), and Lenovo have announced new devices featuring advanced displays from TCL CSOT at CES 2026. The launch marks another milestone in their long-term partnership and reflects a shared commitment to advancing display technology and improving user experiences worldwide.

TCL CSOT is dedicated to providing Lenovo with high-quality, custom display solutions that transform advanced technology into everyday excellence. Guided by its APEX values — Amazing Display Experience, Protective of Eye Health, Eco-Friendly to Build and Use, and X-Unlimited Imaginative Potential — the company continues to deliver innovations that combine performance, comfort, and sustainability.

The Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable Concept is a 16-inch gaming laptop designed for professional esports athletes. Its PureSight OLED Gaming display expands from 16 inches to 21.5 inches, and further to 24 inches, adapting to different training needs. A dual-motor, tension-based system ensures smooth expansion with minimal vibration, while a dedicated mechanism keeps the OLED panel consistently taut. Modes include Focus Mode at 16 inches, Tactical Mode at 21.5 inches, and Arena Mode at 24 inches, offering flexibility for training and competition.

The motorola razr fold introduces a new foldable design, combining a 6.6-inch external display with an unfolding 8.1-inch 2K LTPO main screen. Compact and sleek, it offers comfort in hand while expanding into a larger display for productivity, creativity, and entertainment. The design builds on earlier co-developed platforms, delivering immersive viewing, visual comfort, and adaptability across applications.

TCL noted that the partnership builds on a history of co-innovation, including the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i Laptop with a 4K flexible OLED display unveiled at CES 2025 and the motorazr 60 series foldable smartphones launched in July 2025. The latest devices — the Legion Pro Rollable Concept and motorola razr fold — reinforce TCL CSOT and Lenovo's commitment to turning advanced display research into accessible, market-leading experiences, setting new standards in performance and sustainability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.