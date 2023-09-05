TCL Communication Technology Holdings (HKEX:2618) Price Target Decreased by 6.18% to 18.79

The average one-year price target for TCL Communication Technology Holdings (HKEX:2618) has been revised to 18.79 / share. This is an decrease of 6.18% from the prior estimate of 20.03 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.72 to a high of 38.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.42% from the latest reported closing price of 10.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in TCL Communication Technology Holdings. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 46.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2618 is 0.26%, a decrease of 21.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 85,914K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,239K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,250K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2618 by 26.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,123K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,015K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2618 by 29.07% over the last quarter.

MAPTX - MATTHEWS PACIFIC TIGER FUND Investor Class Shares holds 14,341K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,341K shares, representing a decrease of 13.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2618 by 16.46% over the last quarter.

ARKX - ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF holds 3,827K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,924K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2618 by 26.59% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 3,730K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,894K shares, representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2618 by 19.91% over the last quarter.

