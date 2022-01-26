TCI’s railroading tactics

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - There are two ways to win an activist battle: dominate or compromise. In the case of hedge fund TCI Management’s campaign against Canadian National Railway, the resolution announced https://www.cn.ca/en/news/2022/01/cn-reaches-resolution-agreement-with-tci on Tuesday smacked of the latter. But the tactics made the battle feel more like the activist was gunning for the former.

The railroad company, which made a failed attempt to take over Kansas City Southern last year, named Tracy Robinson https://www.cn.ca/en/news/2022/01/cn-announces-appointment-of-tracy-robinson-as-president-and-chie president and chief executive and said it would appoint two new independent directors. The CEO that the company chose was not the one that TCI had backed, and the fund run by Chris Hohn had wanted four new directors, not two.

Meeting in the middle is a typical outcome, but the scrap was ugly. CN accused Hohn’s fund of “empty posturing” https://www.cn.ca/en/news/2021/10/cn-responds-to-tcis-misleading-claims while TCI as recently as December said the company’s CEO search process was a failure https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tci-comments-on-ceo-search-process-and-reiterates-urgent-need-for-change-on-canadian-national-board-of-directors-301450412.html. Meantime former CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest didn’t go down easily.

TCI, with 5% of CN, said it is looking forward to “constructive future engagement.” The real test is whether both parties can put egos aside to make that happen. (Lauren Silva Laughlin)

