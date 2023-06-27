TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class Discloses $189.53K Position in HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA)

Fintel reports that TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 26,296.84K shares of HSBC Holdings PLC (LSE:HSBA) valued at $189.53K.

In their previous filing dated March 28, 2023 they reported 25,146.97K shares, an increase of 4.57%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.44% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for HSBC Holdings is 771.67. The forecasts range from a low of 585.80 to a high of $1,050.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.44% from its latest reported closing price of 610.30.

The projected annual revenue for HSBC Holdings is 63,103MM, an increase of 7.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in HSBC Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSBA is 0.78%, an increase of 10.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 1,503,880K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 265,672K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268,439K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBA by 21.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 154,545K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153,445K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBA by 2.34% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 106,934K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,110K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSBA by 3.71% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 63,003K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,885K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSBA by 4.41% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 53,516K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,554K shares, representing an increase of 27.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBA by 36.33% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

