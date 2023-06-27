TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class Discloses $147.89K Position in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA)

Fintel reports that TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,234.81K shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) valued at $147.89K.

In their previous filing dated March 28, 2023 they reported 2,141.95K shares, an increase of 4.34%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.21% Downside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Commonwealth Bank of Australia is 91.33. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.21% from its latest reported closing price of 98.43.

The projected annual revenue for Commonwealth Bank of Australia is 27,440MM, an increase of 3.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commonwealth Bank of Australia. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBA is 0.57%, a decrease of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 109,930K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,526K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,766K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBA by 1.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,970K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,015K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBA by 12.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,079K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,038K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBA by 16.81% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,347K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,356K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBA by 17.46% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 4,281K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,246K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBA by 13.48% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Maintains 4.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.29%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.03%.

