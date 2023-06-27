TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class Discloses $114.30K Position in Cie Financiere Richemont (SIX:CFR)

Fintel reports that TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 691.48K shares of Cie Financiere Richemont SA (SIX:CFR) valued at $114.30K.

In their previous filing dated March 28, 2023 they reported 658.48K shares, an increase of 5.01%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.87% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cie Financiere Richemont is 170.62. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.87% from its latest reported closing price of 147.25.

The projected annual revenue for Cie Financiere Richemont is 20,962MM, an increase of 5.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cie Financiere Richemont. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFR is 0.68%, an increase of 13.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 121,672K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,743K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,185K shares, representing an increase of 23.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 1,004.57% over the last quarter.

Gardner Russo & Quinn holds 5,524K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,627K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 13.72% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,469K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,285K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 35.98% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 5,260K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 4,645K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,089K shares, representing a decrease of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Cie Financiere Richemont Maintains 2.38% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.38%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 6.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

