TCI Triumphs, Ackman Returns To Elite List, Dalio Reports Losses: Top-Performing Hedge Funds In 2023

The world’s elite hedge funds have delivered a staggering $67 billion to their investors in 2023, as reported by LCH Investments on Monday. This figure marks a significant triple increase from the previous year’s returns.

Bill Ackman‘s Pershing Square Capital Management made a grand re-entry into the top 20, following an absence of eight years. Despite the overall sector’s success, Bridgewater Associates, steered by the legendary billionaire Ray Dalio, and Caxton faced a downturn, marking them as the sole two in the top 20 to report losses.

The upper range of fund managers enjoyed an average uptick of 10.5% last year, outperforming the general industry average of 6.4%, according to LCH data.

This success story is part of a broader narrative where hedge fund managers collectively accrued $218.0 billion in 2023, bringing the net gains since the industry’s inception to a monumental $1,638 billion.

Over the last three years, these top 20 managers have been responsible for 83% of the gains achieved by the entire hedge fund industry. This dominance reflects not only a capacity to hedge against market volatility but also an aptitude for capitalizing on favorable market conditions.

Rick Sopher, the Chairman of LCH Investments NV, attributed the success of these top-performing managers to their “ability to limit the downside in adverse conditions and to make money when conditions are favorable.” This skill set was particularly evident toward 2023’s end, underscoring a long-standing tradition of above-average performance spanning decades.

In 2023, the Global X Guru ETF (NYSE:GURU), which invests in highest conviction ideas from a select pool of hedge funds, returned 18.6%, underperforming compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)’s 24.3% gain.

Top 20 Global Hedge Fund Managers In 2023

TCI Fund Management, led by the London-based activist and billionaire Sir Christopher Hohn, reaped a substantial $12.9 billion for investors, topping the full-year 2023 ranking.

Chasing closely in second is billionaire Ken Griffin, the CEO of Citadel LLC, who has secured $8.1 billion in net gains for the year. Citadel stands out at the first place of the top 20 for aggregate returns since inception, amassing a total net profit of $74 billion.

The third place is captured by Ole Andreas Halvorsen, the Norwegian billionaire and CEO of Viking Global Investors, boasting a robust $6 billion in net gains for 2023. Viking ranks 8th in the list of returns since inception.

Looking at cumulative returns since their inception, both DE Shaw and Millennium show identical net gains of $56.1 billion, claiming second and third positions in the overall rankings.

Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates, despite securing the fourth spot in the all-time list with total earnings of $55.8 billion, faced a downturn with a reported loss of $2.6 billion in 2023.

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has rejoined the all-time list, clinching the 20th spot after a significant absence.

Collectively, these top 20 hedge funds have delivered a staggering $755.4 billion back to their investors since their inception, representing a significant 46% of the entire hedge fund industry’s net gains, which stands at $1,638 billion to date.

Best-Performing Hedge Fund Managers Since Fund’s Inception

All-time Ranking Hedge Fund Manager(s) AUM ($bn) Net Gains in 2023 ($bn) Net Gains since inception ($bn) Year of Inception 1 Citadel Ken Griffin 56.8 8.1 74.0 1990 2= DE Shaw Various 43.8 4.2 56.1 1988 2= Millennium Israel Englander 61.9 5.7 56.1 1989 4 Bridgewater Ray Dalio 72.5 (2.6) 55.8 1975 5 Elliott Paul Singer 62.2 5.5 47.6 1977 6 Soros George Soros / Various n/a n/a 43.9 1973 7 TCI Sir Christopher Hohn 50.0 12.9 41.3 2004 8 Viking Andreas Halvorsen 30.5 6.0 40.9 1999 9 Baupost Seth Klarman 27.4 3.8 37.0 1983 10 Farallon Tom Steyer / Andrew Spokes 40.4 2.6 35.7 1987 11 Lone Pine Steve Mandel 15.9 4.2 35.6 1996 12 Appaloosa David Tepper 17.0 2.7 35.0 1993 13 SAC/Point 72 Steve Cohen 31.0 3.0 33.0 1992 14 Och Ziff/Sculptor Daniel Och/Jimmy Levin 28.7 2.3 32.2 1994 15 Brevan Howard Alan Howard 35.6 0.4 28.5 2003 16 Egerton John Armitage 14.0 2.3 23.9 1995 17 Davidson Kempner Marvin Davidson, Thomas Kempner/Anthony Yoseloff 37.0 1.8 21.0 1983 18= King Street Francis Biondi / Brian Higgins 9.5 0.9 19.5 1995 18= Caxton Bruce Kovner / Andrew Law 13.4 (0.3) 19.5 1983 20 Pershing Square Bill Ackman 17.9 3.5 18.8 2004

Source: Hedgefundalpha.com

Category Net Gains in 2023 ($bn) Net Gains Since Inception ($bn) % of Total Net End 2023 AUM ($bn) % of AUM Top 20 managers 67.0 755.4 46.1% 665.5 18.9% Other hedge funds 151.0 882.6 53.9% 2,855.5 81.1% Total of all managers 218.0 1,638.0 100.0% 3,521.0 100.0%

Source: Hedgefundalpha.com

Read Now: Bill Ackman’s Warning To Democrats – Trump Is Going To Crush Biden In 2024 Election

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.