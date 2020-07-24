TCI sees Autostrade valuation between 11-12 bln euros-partner

MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund TCI Fund Management, which is challenging the Italian government over the forced sale of Atlantia's Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) unit, said on Friday the value of Autostrade could be between 11 and 12 billion euros.

"I believe the valuation of ASPI is between 11 and 12 billion euros pre-money equity value," Jonathan Amouyal, a partner at TCI Advisory Services, told Reuters.

TCI has submitted a complaint to the European Commission over "illegitimate expropriation" by the Italian government of ASPI, which will come under the control of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti under a deal reached this month.

"What we want is a fair process and a fair price," Amouyal said. "What we don't want is that Italy not respect the rule of law." (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by James Mackenzie) ((james.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129533 ; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging james.mackenzie.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HEDGEFUNDS TCI/ATLANTIA VALUATION (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.