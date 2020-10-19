TCI fund raises Atlantia stake to above 10% - official

MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund TCI Fund Management has increased its stake in Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI to above 10%, one of its officials told Reuters, as an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Atlantia's motorway assets approaches.

"We are a long term investor in Atlantia and we have increased our stake in the group to above 10%," Jonathan Amouyal, Partner at TCI Advisory Services LLP told Reuters.

The infrastructure group has convened an EGM for Oct. 30 to vote on the spin-off and sale of its 88% stake in Autostrade per l'Italia motorway unit.

TCI previously held shares and swaps in Atlantia equal to a potential stake of around 6%.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

