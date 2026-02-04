TCI Co. (TPEX:8436) Price Target Increased by 12.41% to 166.26

The average one-year price target for TCI Co. (TPEX:8436) has been revised to NT$166.26 / share. This is an increase of 12.41% from the prior estimate of NT$147.90 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$146.45 to a high of NT$190.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.36% from the latest reported closing price of NT$137.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in TCI Co.. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 23.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8436 is 0.01%, an increase of 63.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.20% to 4,238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,164K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 967K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 707K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 312K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares , representing an increase of 19.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8436 by 4.64% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 269K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8436 by 13.68% over the last quarter.

